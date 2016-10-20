Story highlights Nick Kyrgios cancels contract with Rotterdam Open to play NBA showpiece

Tennis organizers admit basketball is his "biggest passion"

(CNN) Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of February's Rotterdam Open to take part in an NBA all-star celebrity game instead.

Having long said his favorite sport is basketball -- admitting last year "I don't really like the sport of tennis that much" -- the world No.14 will take to the court in New Orleans, with Rotterdam tournament director Richard Krajicek confirming he will not stand in his way.

"Unfortunately this All-Star weekend is the same weekend as the final in Rotterdam," tournament organizers told CNN.

"For that reason Kyrgios has asked us if there was a possibility to allow him to play there. Since basketball is his biggest passion, we understand his dilemma, as this is truly an unique opportunity for him."

