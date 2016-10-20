CNN Student News - October 21, 2016

Friday's show begins with an apparent setback for the European Space Agency, following the loss of communication from a Mars lander. Afterward, we're headed to the Philippines for reports on natural and political storms. An examination follows into how the U.S. might respond to alleged computer hacking by Russia, and we feature a Character Study of a teen whose work aims to prevent bullying.

1. What is the name of the "largest living thing on Earth," which is actually a massive ecosystem of islands and coral reefs?

2. What was once the second-largest city in Iraq before ISIS terrorists took control of it in 2014?

3. What nation sent two astronauts into space this week for a 30-day mission on an orbiting laboratory?

4. According to the United Nations, the U.S. is in the midst of an "epidemic" in the abuse of what highly addictive drug?

5. Researchers in Egypt believe they might have located two hidden rooms inside of what 4,500-year-old structure?

6. A critically endangered species of what animal has been mysteriously dying by the thousands in Peru's Lake Titicaca?

7. Including Wednesday night's event in Nevada, how many debates were held between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump?

8. Name the extremely potent, opioid painkiller that was discussed on Wednesday's show and that drug traffickers sometimes add to heroin.

9. Typhoons Sarika and Haima, both the equivalent of Category 4 hurricanes, made landfall this week in what Pacific island nation?

10. President Rodrigo Duterte appears to be pivoting his nation away from its historic alliance with the U.S. and moving toward closer ties with what other country?

