(CNN)CNN contributor Van Jones offered his assessment of Wednesday's third presidential debate, doing so in colorful fashion.
"You can't polish this turd," suggested Jones, who also noted that it was "a very sad night for the country."
Hosting the wide swath of CNN contributors and political pundits, Anderson Cooper was quick to offer some levity.
"Technically, you can't polish any turd," joked the primetime host.
Jones went on to elaborate on his dismay with Donald Trump's suggestion he might not accept the result of the general election should the voting not go his way.
"What you just got now was the nominee of a major party, for the first time in our history, signaling to the American people that he has so little faith in our institutions ... that he will not stand in front of his own country, in front of his own nation, and say that he respects the process and the outcome," Jones bemoaned. "That is an outrage!"
When asked directly during the debate if he'd accept the results of the presidential election, Trump responded, saying, "I will look at it at the time," and "I'll keep you in suspense."