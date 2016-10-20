Story highlights There were many reactions to Donald Trump's refusal to pledge to respect the election result

CNN commentator Van Jones had one of the most creative

(CNN) CNN contributor Van Jones offered his assessment of Wednesday's third presidential debate, doing so in colorful fashion.

"You can't polish this turd," suggested Jones, who also noted that it was "a very sad night for the country."

Hosting the wide swath of CNN contributors and political pundits, Anderson Cooper was quick to offer some levity.

"Technically, you can't polish any turd," joked the primetime host.

Jones went on to elaborate on his dismay with Donald Trump's suggestion he might not accept the result of the general election should the voting not go his way.

Read More