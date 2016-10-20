Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Kurdish Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near the town of Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul, on Thursday, October 20. An Iraqi-led offensive began on Monday to reclaim Mosul, the country's second city and largest area still under ISIS control. Hide Caption 1 of 37

A coalition fighter readies for another to fire artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran, northeast of Mosul, on Thursday.

Peshmerga forces move on ISIS targets near the village of Narevan, on the outskirts of Mosul, on October 20. The Iraqi-led coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, a stronghold of ISIS since 2014.

Coalition fighters hold position near the town of Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul, on Thursday. Kurdish Peshmerga combat units are playing a key role in the offensive to liberate Mosul from ISIS control.

Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle advancing through the desert northeast of Qayyara, the main staging base of coalition forces, on October 20.

Peshmerga forces are seen on Thursday during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.

A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near the town of Bashiqa on October 20.

A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near the village of Naveran, on Thursday.

A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near the town of Naveran on Thursday.

Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.

Iraqi special forces advance toward the city of Mosul, on Wednesday.

Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.

Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.

Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.

A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.

A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.

Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.

Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.

Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.

People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.

Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18. The terror group gained control of the key Iraqi city in 2014.

Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.

Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.

Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.

Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.

Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17.

Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17.

A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.

An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.