(CNN)Donald Trump stands front stage in a classroom prepared to deliver a book report on a literary classic.
That's the scenario his critics on Twitter have imagined since Wednesday night.
During the final presidential debate, Antonio French, a St. Louis alderman, watched as the Republican nominee boiled down the essentials of world affairs with his very peculiar style of rhetoric.
French was reminded of a book report written by a teen who had not bothered reading the Pulitzer-winning piece of Americana.
And lo and behold, Twitter tagged on to the literary allusion, merging Trump's latest scandals with some of the classic and not so classic works of literature:
'Sleeping Beauty'
'Moby Dick'
Bible
The #TrumpBookReport hashtag raked in over a quarter million posts after trending on Twitter, hitting a peak Thursday afternoon.
'Dracula'
'Romeo and Juliet'
'The Great Gatsby'
Trump's critics weren't shy to tap the keyboard, tweeting an average of about 182 posts per minute.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
'Hamlet'
'The Hunger Games'
Who knew literary classics could be so concisely summarized?
Well, Trump did, according to Twitter.