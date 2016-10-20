(CNN) Donald Trump stands front stage in a classroom prepared to deliver a book report on a literary classic.

That's the scenario his critics on Twitter have imagined since Wednesday night.

During the final presidential debate, Antonio French, a St. Louis alderman, watched as the Republican nominee boiled down the essentials of world affairs with his very peculiar style of rhetoric.

Trump's foreign policy answers sound like a book report from a teenager who hasn't read the book. "Oh, the grapes! They had so much wrath!" — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) October 20, 2016

French was reminded of a book report written by a teen who had not bothered reading the Pulitzer-winning piece of Americana.

And lo and behold, Twitter tagged on to the literary allusion, merging Trump's latest scandals with some of the classic and not so classic works of literature: