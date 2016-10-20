Trump in 1988 CNN interview: I enjoy the political system, it's 'a beautiful thing'

Story highlights "I do enjoy the system. I find it, really, a really beautiful thing to watch. It's a beautiful machine," Trump said in 1988.

Trump on Wednesday night on accepting the election results: "I will keep you in suspense."

(CNN) Donald Trump intensified his attacks on the U.S. political system at Wednesday's presidential debate, calling it "rigged" and refusing to say whether he would accept the election results on November 8.

But in a 1988 interview with CNN at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, Trump showed more deference for the American political process, calling it "a beautiful thing."

In the interview, Trump was asked by Larry King why he was involved in politics.

"I enjoy it," Trump said. "I enjoy the system. I doubt I'll ever be involved in politics beyond what I do right now. But I do enjoy the system. I find it, really, a really beautiful thing to watch. It's a beautiful machine."

At the debate on Wednesday night, Trump said he would decide on Election Day whether to accept the outcome of the race.

