Story highlights The threat posed by drones and ISIS has already materialized on the battlefield

Last month, the United States bombed an ISIS chemical weapons plant

Washington (CNN) Terrorist groups like ISIS are looking for new ways to employ drone technology that could one day deliver chemical weapons or unleash similar catastrophes, according to a new report.

The report from the Combating Terrorism Center (CTC) at the US Military Academy at West Point documents at least four terrorist groups, mainly based in the Middle East, have programs studying how to leverage more resources and infrastructure for producing drones.

While the report rates the current ability of terror groups to mount a lethal attack through a drone as "low to moderate," the threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles and ISIS has already materialized on the battlefield.

Earlier this month, ISIS attacked a Kurdish defensive post using a drone carrying "some sort of explosives," a senior Peshmerga officer said at the time. The attack killed two Peshmerga soldiers and injured two French military personnel north of Mosul, Iraq, the Peshmerga officer said.

While the technology employed by ISIS has been comprised of commercial items available to any consumer, Major Gen. Gary J. Volesky, commander of coalition forces fighting ISIS in Iraq, said the US is keeping an eye on it.

