Republicans slam Trump for questioning election

Story highlights During the debate, the moderator asked Trump if he'd accept the outcome of the election

"If he loses, it will not be because the system is 'rigged,'" Lindsey Graham tweeted

Washington (CNN) Republicans were quick to condemn comments from their party's nominee, when Donald Trump refused to say he'd accept the outcome of the presidential election.

During the debate, Fox News' Chris Wallace, who was moderating, asked Trump, "Do you make the same commitment that you will absolutely -- sir, that you will absolutely accept the result of this election?"

Trump responded, "I will look at it at the time. I'm not looking at anything now. I'll look at it at the time."

He continued by saying "the media is so dishonest" and that "millions of people that are registered to vote that shouldn't be registered to vote."

Read More