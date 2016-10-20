Breaking News

The soul-crushing 2016 campaign

By Maeve Reston, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clinton Trump debate one liners origwx cs_00004318
Clinton Trump debate one liners origwx cs_00004318

    JUST WATCHED

    Entire 3rd presidential debate: Trump vs. Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(24 Videos)

(CNN)Not long ago, there was a degree of grace and civility to politics. In this toxic presidential campaign those elements have vanished. And it was plain for all to see in the third and final debate Wednesday night.

From the moment Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton stepped on stage in Las Vegas, they did not so much as acknowledge each other. They did not shake hands. Their campaigns dispensed with the customary greeting between their spouses after the Clinton campaign sought to prevent any new Trump theatrics, like his parade of Bill Clinton's accusers at the last debate.
From that cold introduction to their deliberate avoidance of each other as they left the stage, the two candidates spent the evening exchanging icy glares of contempt. There were substantive policy discussions, but they were laced with insults, accusations and innuendo.
    This has largely been a vacuous contest that has centered on personality rather than policy. These final debates will be remembered as the denouement of the most crass, coarse and uncomfortable campaign in modern political history.
    Donald Trump: 'I will totally accept' election results 'if I win'
    Read More
    Debates in the recent past have been tense, sometimes caustic. But it is difficult to recall any like last night that displayed an utter absence of comity.
    Clinton talked over Trump, letting his personal insults slide past her so she could punch her points. He repeatedly interrupted her, leaning into the microphone with pursed lips -- perfectly recreating Alec Baldwin's impression on "Saturday Night Live" -- as he bellowed "wrong" to try to cut her off.
    Then there were the insults and the name-calling. She charged Trump would be Russian President Vladmir Putin's "puppet." He retorted that Putin had outsmarted and outplayed her as secretary of state.
    She called his rhetoric on nuclear weapons "terrifying." He called her "a liar," framed her family's foundation as a "criminal enterprise" and described her campaign as "sleazy." Trump capped the evening by muttering into the microphone that she was "a nasty woman" as she landed one of her final attacks.
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton following the third presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19. Clinton won the final presidential debate, topping Donald Trump by a 13-point margin, according to a CNN/ORC poll of debate watchers. It gave Clinton a clean sweep across all three of this year&#39;s presidential debates.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton following the third presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19. Clinton won the final presidential debate, topping Donald Trump by a 13-point margin, according to a CNN/ORC poll of debate watchers. It gave Clinton a clean sweep across all three of this year&#39;s presidential debates.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton following the third presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19. Clinton won the final presidential debate, topping Donald Trump by a 13-point margin, according to a CNN/ORC poll of debate watchers. It gave Clinton a clean sweep across all three of this year's presidential debates.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his family following the debate. Trump on Wednesday refused to say whether he would accept the result of the presidential election if he loses to Hillary Clinton, raising the possibility of an extraordinary departure from principles that have underpinned American democracy for more than two centuries.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his family following the debate. Trump on Wednesday refused to say whether he would accept the result of the presidential election if he loses to Hillary Clinton, raising the possibility of an extraordinary departure from principles that have underpinned American democracy for more than two centuries.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/presidential-debate-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the final presidential debate&lt;/a&gt; of the 2016 campaign. There was no handshake between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump, right.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd after the final presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. There was no handshake between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump, right.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Trump speaks during the debate -- the third of three presidential debates this year. It took place in Las Vegas 20 days before Election Day.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump speaks during the debate -- the third of three presidential debates this year. It took place in Las Vegas 20 days before Election Day.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Trump entered the debate in his weakest position yet in national polls. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/road-to-270-electoral-college-map-5-october/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recent national polls&lt;/a&gt; show Clinton&#39;s lead in the high single digits. And it doesn&#39;t look much better for Trump in several key battleground states.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump entered the debate in his weakest position yet in national polls. Recent national polls show Clinton's lead in the high single digits. And it doesn't look much better for Trump in several key battleground states.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    According to MJ Lee, CNN national politics reporter, Clinton&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/presidential-debate-what-to-watch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;major challenge entering the debate&lt;/a&gt; was not so different from the challenge she&#39;s confronted over the past few months: presenting the country with a positive vision for her presidency that is detached from her argument against Trump.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    According to MJ Lee, CNN national politics reporter, Clinton's major challenge entering the debate was not so different from the challenge she's confronted over the past few months: presenting the country with a positive vision for her presidency that is detached from her argument against Trump.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Clinton takes notes during the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton takes notes during the debate.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    &quot;Fox News Sunday&quot; host Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Trump speaks to Clinton during the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump speaks to Clinton during the debate.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Clinton is seen on a television screen at the debate venue.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton is seen on a television screen at the debate venue.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Trump listens to a Clinton answer.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump listens to a Clinton answer.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Trump takes notes.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump takes notes.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    During the debate, Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/presidential-debate-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;refused to say&lt;/a&gt; he would accept the result of next month&#39;s presidential election. &quot;I will look at it at the time,&quot; Trump said when challenged on his claims that the election is &quot;rigged&quot; against him.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    During the debate, Trump refused to say he would accept the result of next month's presidential election. "I will look at it at the time," Trump said when challenged on his claims that the election is "rigged" against him.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Clinton arrives for the start of the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton arrives for the start of the debate.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Clinton waves to the crowd before the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton waves to the crowd before the debate.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Wallace speaks to the debate attendees.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Wallace speaks to the debate attendees.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, attends the debate with their daughter, Chelsea.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, attends the debate with their daughter, Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Trump&#39;s sons Eric and Donald Jr. wait for the debate to begin.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. wait for the debate to begin.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Malik Obama, President Barack Obama&#39;s Kenyan-born half-brother, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/18/politics/hillary-clinton-debate-guests-mark-cuban-meg-whitman/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was one of Trump&#39;s guests.&lt;/a&gt; In July, Malik Obama voiced his support for the Republican.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Malik Obama, President Barack Obama's Kenyan-born half-brother, was one of Trump's guests. In July, Malik Obama voiced his support for the Republican.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Bill Clinton waits for the third debate to start.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Bill Clinton waits for the third debate to start.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka attends the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's daughter Ivanka attends the debate.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, arrives for the event.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's wife, Melania, arrives for the event.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    01 debate 102005 debate 102018 vegas debate 101917 final presidential debate 101916 RESTRICTED18 final presidential debate 10191619 final presidential debate 10191621 final presidential debate 10191612 final presidential debate 10191614 final presidential debate 10191616 final presidential debate 101916 RESTRICTED11 final presidential debate 10191613 final presidential debate 10191608 final presidential debate 10191609 final presidential debate 10191605 final presidential debate 10191615 final presidential debate 10191606 final presidential debate 10191604 final presidential debate 10191610 final presidential debate 10191603 final presidential debate 10191601 final presidential debate 10191602 final presidential debate 101916
    Of course, the most breathtaking moment of all was when Trump sowed the seeds of discord for the aftermath of the election. Contending that the election is "rigged" and the media has "poisoned the minds of voters," he refused to commit to accepting the results of the election.
    "I will look at it at the time," Trump said when Chris Wallace of Fox News, the debate moderator, asked if he would "absolutely accept the result" of this election. "I'm not looking at anything now. I'll look at it at the time."
    "But sir, there is a tradition in this country," Wallace persisted. "In fact one of the prides of this country is the peaceful transition of power and that no matter how hard fought a campaign is, that at the end of the campaign the loser concedes to the winner."
    "What I'm saying is that I will tell you at the time," Trump replied. "I'll keep you in suspense. OK?"
    Amidst a hailstorm of criticism, even from fellow Republicans, Trump appeared to backtrack -- a little -- on Thursday afternoon by saying he would accept a clear election result.
    Reality Check: Who told the truth and who didn't
    As with all of Trump's cryptic statements, we won't know exactly what that means until the moment arrives on the night of November 8.
    In the meantime, the two candidates meet again Thursday night at the famed Al Smith dinner in New York -- an event that is meant to set partisan politics aside for one night in the heat of the campaign.
    The 2012 Al Smith dinner is remembered for the gracious remarks by Mitt Romney and Barack Obama about one another.
    Romney noted that night that it would be easy to let healthy competition on the campaign trail "give way to the personal and the petty."
    "But fortunately, we don't carry the burden of disliking one another," Romney said. "Don't tell anyone I said so but our 44th president has many gifts and a beautiful family that would make any man proud."
    Obama, in turn, spoke of how he admired Romney "very much as a family man and a loving father, and those are two titles that will always matter more than any political ones."
    Obama also noted that he and Romney shared the hope that the next four years would "reflect the same decency and the same willingness to come together for a higher purpose that are on display this evening."
    Clinton and Trump will be seated one chair apart this evening. Whether they can recapture that spirit of civility -- even just for one night in this soul-crushing campaign -- is anyone's guess.