Washington (CNN) Correspondences with Barack Obama over his personal account before he was president are among John Podesta's emails in the latest document dump hack published by WikiLeaks on Thursday.

The email address listed -- bobama@ameritech.net -- is from the period immediately before Obama's November 2008 election as president, when he still had his Blackberry. Podesta, who now serves as chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, was leading Obama's transition team before he was inaugurated in his first term at the time of the emails.

All of the eight emails (plus attachments) are from October and November 2008. These emails were not hacked from White House servers, but part of a wider hack of Podesta's emails published by WikiLeaks.

CNN cannot independently confirm the emails' authenticity. But the Clinton campaign has not challenged any emails in other WikiLeaks releases.

