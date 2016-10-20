Story highlights The government said they may bring more charges against Harold Thomas Martin, III

A hearing on Martin's detention is set for Friday

Washington (CNN) A former government contractor who's charged with stealing thousands of classified and sensitive intelligence files committed "breathtaking" crimes, according to a new filing from federal prosecutors.

Harold Thomas Martin, III, 51, has been charged with stealing government property and unauthorized removal of classified materials. He was arrested in late August, but his case was only made public earlier this month.

In its filing Thursday, the government said they may bring charges against Martin beyond those he currently faces, including violations of the Espionage Act.

Before his arrest, Martin worked as a contractor to the National Security Agency through consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, which fired him after he was charged. He has a long history working with sensitive government intelligence, and served in the US Navy and Naval Reserves for more than 10 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant.

In a filing from prosecutors Thursday arguing that Martin should be kept in custody until his trial, the government alleged there is "overwhelming" evidence that Martin committed the crimes.

