Story highlights
- The state party's executive director rebuked Trump, saying election results are not "optional"
- Republicans took to Twitter to slam Trump's comments on a rigged election after Wednesday's debate
Washington (CNN)The executive director of North Carolina's Republican Party on Thursday reportedly rebuked the party's standard-bearer, Donald Trump, over his repeated refusals to accept the results of the election.
"We at the North Carolina Republican Party are not aware of election results being optional," Dallas Woodhouse, the state GOP's executive director, told The News & Observer newspaper.
Trump, facing declining poll numbers, has continued to warn his supporters of the possibility of widespread voter fraud and the election being "rigged," and at Wednesday's debate, he declined to rule out the possibility of challenging the results. He doubled down on his stance Thursday, pledging to only accept the results "if I win."
After Wednesday's debate, Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. Carlos Curbelo and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to denounce Trump's remarks.
Last week, a GOP office in Hillsborough, North Carolina, was firebombed and an adjacent building was defaced. No one was hurt, and Trump, without evidence, blamed the incident on "animals representing Hillary Clinton and Dems in North Carolina."