Republicans took to Twitter to slam Trump's comments on a rigged election after Wednesday's debate

Washington (CNN) The executive director of North Carolina's Republican Party on Thursday reportedly rebuked the party's standard-bearer, Donald Trump, over his repeated refusals to accept the results of the election.

"We at the North Carolina Republican Party are not aware of election results being optional," Dallas Woodhouse, the state GOP's executive director, told The News & Observer newspaper.

.@NCGOP statement on Donald Trump's debate comments about accepting election results #ncpol pic.twitter.com/u29tIWTQrp — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) October 20, 2016

Trump, facing declining poll numbers, has continued to warn his supporters of the possibility of widespread voter fraud and the election being "rigged," and at Wednesday's debate, he declined to rule out the possibility of challenging the results. He doubled down on his stance Thursday, pledging to only accept the results "if I win."

After Wednesday's debate, Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. Carlos Curbelo and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to denounce Trump's remarks.

