(CNN) CNN contributor Ana Navarro didn't take too kindly to Donald Trump's controversial "bad hombres" line at the final presidential debate.

"Well, first of all, I didn't know whether he had said 'hombre' which means man or whether he had said 'hombro' which means shoulder or 'hambre' which means hunger. I guess he was trying to be cute" she said

As for the Republican presidential candidate's command of the Spanish language, Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua, did allow one observation.

"At least now we know that Donald Trump has two Spanish words in his vocabulary. Hombre and taco," she said.

