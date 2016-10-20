It's her party, she can do what she wants: Cyrus campaigns for Clinton

(CNN)Hillary Clinton is turning to some familiar names to spur turnout weeks before the election, enlisting celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Katy Perry to rally voters in swing states.
Clinton's campaign has made a concerted effort to use big name celebrities to woo skeptical voters and excite likely voters, ramping up these efforts in the weeks before the election.
Cyrus, the sometimes-salacious singer-songwriter, will campaign for Clinton in Northern Virginia this weekend, Clinton's campaign announced on Thursday. Cyrus will knock on doors at George Mason University, hoping to use her stardom to spur students to vote for Clinton.
On Tuesday, Clinton's campaign launched the "Love Trumps Hate" concert series, hoping to entice possible voters to turn out with a free concert.
Katy Perry, a longtime Clinton supporter who has performed for her supporters in the past, will headline an event in Philadelphia the Sunday before Election Day, according to a campaign aide, while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will perform in Tampa, Florida, on the same day.
Bon Jovi will also perform in Pittsburgh on October 27 and The National, an indie rock back from Cincinnati, Ohio, will perform in their hometown on November 2.
Jennifer Lopez, whose song "Let's Get Loud" has been a staple on Clinton's campaign playlist for months, will perform at a Miami concert on October 29.
A Clinton aide said the concerts are meant to serve as a way spur excitement among likely Clinton voters. More concerts, the aide said, will be announced soon.
Clinton has had a stable of celebrity supporters throughout her 2016 campaign. But not until recently have a number of those famous supporters pledged to campaign for the former secretary of state.
The celebrity events have also been targeted.
Actress Connie Britton, who graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, campaigned in the Granite State. While Grant Hill and Reggie Love, two former Duke University basketball players, will campaign down the road from the University in North Carolina.