It's her party, she can do what she wants: Cyrus campaigns for Clinton

(CNN) Hillary Clinton is turning to some familiar names to spur turnout weeks before the election, enlisting celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Katy Perry to rally voters in swing states.

Clinton's campaign has made a concerted effort to use big name celebrities to woo skeptical voters and excite likely voters, ramping up these efforts in the weeks before the election.

Cyrus, the sometimes-salacious singer-songwriter, will campaign for Clinton in Northern Virginia this weekend, Clinton's campaign announced on Thursday. Cyrus will knock on doors at George Mason University, hoping to use her stardom to spur students to vote for Clinton.

On Tuesday, Clinton's campaign launched the "Love Trumps Hate" concert series, hoping to entice possible voters to turn out with a free concert.

Katy Perry, a longtime Clinton supporter who has performed for her supporters in the past, will headline an event in Philadelphia the Sunday before Election Day, according to a campaign aide, while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will perform in Tampa, Florida, on the same day.

