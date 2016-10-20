Story highlights Donald Trump's daughter-in-law came to his defense, calling him a champion of women

This comes after several leaked tapes of the GOP presidential candidate making lewd comments

(CNN) Under fire for recent troubling comments about women, Donald Trump is being defended by a woman who claims to know him very well: his daughter-in-law.

Speaking to CNN's Brooke Baldwin Thursday, Lara Trump -- married to the GOP presidential candidate's second eldest son, Eric Trump -- said her father-in-law has always been respectful of women, even hiring more female than male executives to his Trump Organization.

"This is a man who has always championed women," Lara Trump said. "I know that there is another narrative that people suggest out there but that's why (I) decided (I) wanted to come out to speak on behalf of this man."

But some who had previously been hired by Trump tell a different story.

"Donald Trump employs more female executives than male executives" Lara Trump, @realDonaldTrump's daughter-in-law https://t.co/7rI8vn1gGA — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 20, 2016

Read More