Conway defends Trump over refusing to say he would accept election results

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager on Thursday dismissed suggestions the Republican nominee is undercutting American democracy by refusing to say whether he will accept the results of the election if he loses.

In an at-times contentious interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," Kellyanne Conway tried to clarify Trump's comments that he would take a wait-and-see approach before accepting the outcome.

"What Donald Trump has said, over time, if you take all of his statements together, he has said that he will respect the results of the election," said Conway, a veteran Republican pollster who was named Trump's campaign manager in August.

At Wednesday night's presidential debate, Trump -- who has repeatedly said the election is rigged against him and claimed there is "large scale" vote fraud -- refused to say whether he will accept the results on November 8.

"I will look at it at the time," Trump told the debate moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

