(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, abruptly ended an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Wednesday night just as the correspondent sought to further question Trump's remark during the final presidential debate that he would "keep you in suspense" on whether he would concede if he lost the election.

Earlier in the interview, Conway argued that Trump would accept the elections results "because he will win."

"He is talking about a very corrupt system," said Conway. "He is talking about a system where people feel like insiders, like Hillary Clinton and their monied cohorts, get all the benefits."

Over the last week Trump, and his campaign have repeatedly argued that the system is "rigged" against their candidate due to the media, alleged voter fraud and other factors.