Breaking News

Trump campaign manager walks away from Dana Bash mid-interview

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 12:11 AM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway: Trump will accept election results
Kellyanne Conway: Trump will accept election results

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway: Trump will accept election results

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(24 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Bash was asking whether Donald Trump would accept the results of the election
  • Several minutes into the interview, Conway walked away

(CNN)Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, abruptly ended an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Wednesday night just as the correspondent sought to further question Trump's remark during the final presidential debate that he would "keep you in suspense" on whether he would concede if he lost the election.

Earlier in the interview, Conway argued that Trump would accept the elections results "because he will win."
    "He is talking about a very corrupt system," said Conway. "He is talking about a system where people feel like insiders, like Hillary Clinton and their monied cohorts, get all the benefits."
    Over the last week Trump, and his campaign have repeatedly argued that the system is "rigged" against their candidate due to the media, alleged voter fraud and other factors.