First on CNN: GOP group runs first Senate ad calling for check and balance on White House

Story highlights A new poll has Kelly Ayotte trailing badly behind her Democratic challenger, Maggie Hassan

Ayotte has struggled with Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket

Washington (CNN) A key GOP interest group is set to run a new television ad calling on New Hampshire voters to re-elect their Republican senator as a check and balance for the White House.

The ad from the US Chamber of Commerce does not explicitly say the group believes Hillary Clinton will be president, but the intent is to make clear to voters that possibility is very real.

"America's future is far from certain," the narrator says over a picture of an empty presidential debate stage, followed by one of the White House.

"But no matter who the president is, New Hampshire needs a strong voice in the US Senate," the ad continues, declaring that incumbent Sen. Kelly Ayotte works across the aisle to get things done.

A source with the Chamber tells CNN that the group chose to air this kind of ad in New Hampshire first because it is the "most needed," but noted there could be others to follow elsewhere to help Republicans fighting to maintain control of the Senate -- a cause even more dire as GOP hopes for winning the White House fade.

