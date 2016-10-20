McCain to Trump: 'A concession isn't just an exercise in graciousness - it is an act of respect'

Story highlights McCain recently revoked his endorsement of Trump

Washington (CNN) John McCain, the failed 2008 Republican nominee, has some advice for Donald Trump.

"I didn't like the outcome of the 2008 election. But I had a duty to concede, and I did so without reluctance," McCain said in a lengthy statement Thursday. "A concession isn't just an exercise in graciousness. It is an act of respect for the will of the American people, a respect that is every American leader's first responsibility."

The Arizona senator lost to now-President Barack Obama by 7 percentage points eight years ago, about the margin Trump currently trails Hillary Clinton in polls with less than three weeks until Election Day.

But in the third presidential debate on Wednesday night, Trump would not commit to exiting the presidential election quietly, promising that he would leave the country "in suspense."

