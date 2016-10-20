Did Hillary Clinton reveal classified intel at debate?

Story highlights The Clinton campaign would not say if the intel came from a classified briefing

Even if publicly available, those with clearances cannot reveal any info from a classified setting

Washington (CNN) The Twitterverse was aflame in the hours after Wednesday night's debate with questions about whether or not Hillary Clinton divulged classified information about the country's nuclear arsenal.

"There's about four minutes between the order being given and the people responsible for launching nuclear weapons to do so," Clinton said, explaining the quick decision-making required of a commander in chief and questioning Donald Trump's fitness for the job.

"And that's why 10 people who have had that awesome responsibility have come out and, in an unprecedented way, said they would not trust Donald Trump with the nuclear codes or to have his finger on the nuclear button," she continued.

But questions soon began to emerge about whether Clinton was too specific in her description of nuclear launch times and had perhaps revealed something she learned in a classified setting.

The Clinton campaign would not say if the information came from a classified briefing, instead pointing to multiple instances when similar information has been disclosed in public or through open source material.

