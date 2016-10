Story highlights Judge: Five counties along Georgia's coast won't have voter registration deadlines extended

(CNN) In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, some Georgia residents living along the coast were unable to register to vote before the deadline. However, a federal judge won't order officials to extend the deadline given that it could throw a "sizable wrench" in the state's efforts to get ready for the upcoming presidential election.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed this week , which claimed that disruptions caused by the storm made it difficult, and, in some cases, impossible, for people to sign up by the October 11 deadline. Other states affected by Matthew -- Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina -- have extended deadlines in counties hit by the hurricane.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, accused Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Secretary of State Brian Kemp of infringing upon residents' right to vote by refusing to extend the deadline. The storm interfered with voter registration drives, leaving African-Americans disproportionately affected by the state's refusal to extend the deadline, the lawsuit claimed.

"Gov. Deal's refusal to do the right thing by simply extending the deadline means thousands of Georgians will be disenfranchised in November," said Kathleen Burch, interim counsel for the ACLU of Georgia. "Protecting the right to vote is not a political stunt, nor a partisan effort. Our state's elected leaders should be protecting that right, not undermining it. This is a travesty to the people of Georgia and to the democratic process. We are exploring possible legal next steps."

