Piecing together the debate, based only on GIFs

(CNN) Note: If you want a legitimate recap of our debate coverage, please look back at our live blog. It's got everything you need to know about the candidates' debates on abortion, immigration, foreign policy, him calling her a "nasty woman," not pledging to respect the election outcome and her saying he'd be Putin's "puppet."

So you didn't watch the final debate. That's fine! Like most people, you've probably made up your mind already, anyway. We're 26 debates into this election season, people. But as American citizens, it's probably your civic duty to try to figure out what happened in the simplest way possible. Right? But as phone-addicted Americans, you probably watch without the sound.

So, using only on GIFs created by the debate watchers at CNN Politics, let's try to piece together the major moments of the night. Like a Rorschach test or the movie "The Hangover," but with GIFs.

This woman realized all of her friends flaked on her and was thinking, "Is everyone hanging out without me?"

Did they not shake hands again? Are everyone's grandmothers rolling in their graves? It's edgy when you do it one time, guys. After that, it's just rude. What kind of etiquette example are you setting for the children?

