Donald Trump: 'I will totally accept' election results 'if I win'

Story highlights Twice Trump implied he would only accept the results of the general election if he won

He made his comments during the debate Wednesday and at a rally Thursday

Delaware, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump said Thursday he will accept the results of next month's election if he wins, a caveat that threatens to cast unprecedented doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Trump offered a stunning declaration during the final presidential debate that he might not accept the results of next month's election. In his first speech since the debate, Trump seemed to simultaneously double down on the stance he articulated Wednesday night while also trying to clean it up.

Trump argued forcefully during a rally here that he was being asked to "waive" his right to contest the election after critics slammed him for refusing to pledge to accept the results of the election the previous night during the final presidential debate.

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win," Trump told supporters here in his first comments since the final debate.

After raising concerns about voter fraud -- instances of which are extremely rare -- Trump also pledged to accept "a clear election result."

