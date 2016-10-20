Breaking News

Venezuela slams video comparing Donald Trump to Hugo Chavez

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 7:05 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A new online video shared by the Democratic National Committee compares Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
A new online video shared by the Democratic National Committee compares Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Story highlights

  • Venezuela's foreign minister calls the video "vile and atrocious"
  • The video shared by the DNC compares Trump and Chavez speeches
Read this story in Spanish at CNNEspanol.com

(CNN)A new campaign ad comparing Donald Trump to Hugo Chavez isn't sitting well with Venezuela's government.

The Democratic National Committee posted a video online this week claiming the Republican presidential nominee's recent remarks have a lot in common with fiery speeches from the late Venezuelan leader.
    And it wasn't long before a top Venezuelan official weighed in, condemning what she called an "atrocious and vile" ad.
    "The election campaign in the U.S. reflects the profound ethical, moral and political crisis of a degraded system that turns its back on the people," Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Twitter. "Comparing candidate Trump with Commander Chavez is an expression of the racist arrogance and irrationality of a party that does not serve its constituents."
    The Spanish-language video, which was shared on the DNC's bilingual Twitter account targeting Latino voters, juxtaposes Chavez speeches with clips of Trump threatening to jail Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton if he's elected, promising to "open up" libel laws to crack down on reporters and removing Univision anchor Jorge Ramos from a press conference.
    Read More
    The ad also includes an excerpt from an interview with former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who's slammed Trump for months over his pledge to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. In the clip, Fox calls Trump a dictator and likens him to Chavez, Hitler and Mussolini.
    "We already know these tactics," the video says, concluding with a message to voters: "Protect the democracy in our country. Don't vote for Donald Trump."
    The ad's ominous implication: that Trump's remarks echo comments Chavez made as he shut down broadcasters and persecuted political opponents.
    It's a comparison others have made. Latin America has a long history of leaders who've strong-armed their way into power, and experts on the region have pointed to parallels between Trump and divisive, larger-than-life figures such as Chavez and Argentina's Juan Peron.
    Venezuela's foreign minister said the ad showed a lack of respect for Chavez's legacy. The leftist president, a polarizing leader who frequently criticized the United States, died in 2013 after battling cancer. Throughout his presidency, he denied accusations that his government had incarcerated political opponents and unjustly cracked down on the press.
    "Commander Chavez is a leader who transcended our time because of his democratic attitude, his militancy for the poor and his universal sense of humanity," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.
    Army Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez, who led a 1992 attempted coup, speaks to reporters on March 26, 1994, after he was freed from jail. Chavez was freed after charges were dropped against him for leading the first of two attempted coups against the government of former President Carlos Andres Perez, who was later removed from office.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezArmy Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez, who led a 1992 attempted coup, speaks to reporters on March 26, 1994, after he was freed from jail. Chavez was freed after charges were dropped against him for leading the first of two attempted coups against the government of former President Carlos Andres Perez, who was later removed from office.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Venezuelan president-elect Chavez visits Bogota, Colombia, on December 18, 1998. On December 6, Chavez had been elected the youngest president in Venezuela history.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezVenezuelan president-elect Chavez visits Bogota, Colombia, on December 18, 1998. On December 6, Chavez had been elected the youngest president in Venezuela history.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    President Chavez greets supporters with his then-wife, Marisabel Rodriguez de Chavez, beside him as he arrives to preside over a parade in his honor on February 4, 1999, in Caracas. Chavez was sworn in as president on February 2.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezPresident Chavez greets supporters with his then-wife, Marisabel Rodriguez de Chavez, beside him as he arrives to preside over a parade in his honor on February 4, 1999, in Caracas. Chavez was sworn in as president on February 2.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Chavez inspects military maneuvers of the national Air Force on March 17, 2001, in Catilletes near the border with Colombia. In June 2000, Chavez was re-elected to the presidency for a six-year term, under the new constitution created by his government in 1999.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez inspects military maneuvers of the national Air Force on March 17, 2001, in Catilletes near the border with Colombia. In June 2000, Chavez was re-elected to the presidency for a six-year term, under the new constitution created by his government in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    People try to take shelter from gunshots fired near Altamira Square in Caracas on August 16, 2004. At least three people were wounded by gunshots after Chavez supporters fired on opposition demonstrators, police said. A vote to recall Chavez as president failed on August 15.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezPeople try to take shelter from gunshots fired near Altamira Square in Caracas on August 16, 2004. At least three people were wounded by gunshots after Chavez supporters fired on opposition demonstrators, police said. A vote to recall Chavez as president failed on August 15.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Chavez, left, stands in front of supporters with Fidel Castro of Cuba, center, and Evo Morales of Bolivia, right, during a rally at the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana, Cuba, on April 29, 2006.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez, left, stands in front of supporters with Fidel Castro of Cuba, center, and Evo Morales of Bolivia, right, during a rally at the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana, Cuba, on April 29, 2006.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Chavez meets with Pope Benedict XVI at his private library on May 11, 2006, in Vatican City.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez meets with Pope Benedict XVI at his private library on May 11, 2006, in Vatican City.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Chavez embraces Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, right, in Tehran, Iran, on July 1, 2007. The two presidents have enjoyed a close relationship and Chavez has referred to Ahmadinejad as his &quot;ideological brother.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez embraces Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, right, in Tehran, Iran, on July 1, 2007. The two presidents have enjoyed a close relationship and Chavez has referred to Ahmadinejad as his "ideological brother."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Chavez speaks during a rally in Caracas on November 18, 2008. Chavez pushed to change term limits in Venezuela through a referendum that passed on February 15, 2009, clearing the way for him to run for a third six-year term.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez speaks during a rally in Caracas on November 18, 2008. Chavez pushed to change term limits in Venezuela through a referendum that passed on February 15, 2009, clearing the way for him to run for a third six-year term.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Chavez, right, gives a copy of the book, &quot;The Open Veins of Latin America&quot; by Eduardo Galeano to President Barack Obama during a multilateral meeting at the Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on April 18, 2009.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez, right, gives a copy of the book, "The Open Veins of Latin America" by Eduardo Galeano to President Barack Obama during a multilateral meeting at the Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on April 18, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Chavez, right, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during his visit to the presidential palace in Caracas on April 2, 2010.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez, right, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during his visit to the presidential palace in Caracas on April 2, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Chavez salutes to the audience after passing a law in Caracas on November 12, 2011. Chavez has undergone several rounds of cancer treatment in Cuba, beginning in 2011.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez salutes to the audience after passing a law in Caracas on November 12, 2011. Chavez has undergone several rounds of cancer treatment in Cuba, beginning in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Chavez participates in a ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on January 27, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez participates in a ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on January 27, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Chavez, left, jokes with American actor Sean Penn, right, during his visit to Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on February 16, 2012. Penn thanked Chavez for the support given by the Venezuelan government to his nongovernmental organization, which benefits victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez, left, jokes with American actor Sean Penn, right, during his visit to Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on February 16, 2012. Penn thanked Chavez for the support given by the Venezuelan government to his nongovernmental organization, which benefits victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Chavez acknowledges supporters on the streets of Caracas while on his way to the airport to travel to Cuba for ongoing cancer treatment on February 24, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez acknowledges supporters on the streets of Caracas while on his way to the airport to travel to Cuba for ongoing cancer treatment on February 24, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Chavez gestures to the crowd during his closing campaign rally in Caracas on October 4, 2012. The leftist leader won a fourth term on October 7, extending his presidency to 2019.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez gestures to the crowd during his closing campaign rally in Caracas on October 4, 2012. The leftist leader won a fourth term on October 7, extending his presidency to 2019.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    A handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidential press office on Friday, February 15, 2013, shows Chavez surrounded by his daughters and holding the February 14 edition of the official Cuban newspaper Granma at a hospital in Havana, Cuba.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezA handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidential press office on Friday, February 15, 2013, shows Chavez surrounded by his daughters and holding the February 14 edition of the official Cuban newspaper Granma at a hospital in Havana, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Chavez supporters gather in Caracas&#39; Bolivar Square to mourn Chavez&#39;s death on March 5, 2013.
    Photos: Photos: Political career of Hugo Chavez
    Political career of Hugo ChavezChavez supporters gather in Caracas' Bolivar Square to mourn Chavez's death on March 5, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    01 chavez gallery 030502 hugo chavez gallery03 hugo chavez gallery04 hugo chavez gallery05 hugo chavez gallery06 hugo chavez gallery07 hugo chavez gallery08 hugo chavez gallery09 hugo chavez gallery10 hugo chavez gallery11 hugo chavez gallery12 hugo chavez gallery13 hugo chavez gallery14 hugo chavez gallery15 hugo chavez gallery16 hugo chavez gallery17 hugo chavez galleryRESTRICTED Chavez death
    Trump's campaign and a DNC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request Thursday for comment.
    Asked about the Venezuelan criticisms, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine told CNN en Español that he hadn't seen the video.

    CNN en Español's Carlos Montero and Laila Abu Shihab, CNNMoney's Patrick Gillespie and CNN's Noah Gray contributed to this report.