Poll: Trump and Clinton neck-and-neck in Ohio

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are in a virtual tie in the battleground state of Ohio, according to a Suffolk University poll released Thursday.

The Suffolk University poll is the second survey published this week that shows the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees both pulling support from 45% of likely voters in the Buckeye State. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson received 2% support and the Green Party's Jill Stein, 1%.

This latest survey was conducted from October 17-19, so it does not reflect either Trump or Clinton's performance in last night's debate.

The majority of voters surveyed thought Trump and Clinton were dishonest and untrustworthy (Trump 51%, Clinton 59%). About 61% of voters believed the country was on the wrong track as opposed to 30% who thought the nation was heading in the right direction.

Jobs and the economy were the most important issues among those surveyed (20%). Almost half (49% to 12%) felt less safe living in the US today than they were 5-10 years ago.

