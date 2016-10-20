Reality Check: Trump on Clinton allowing abortions 'in the 9th month, on the final day'

(CNN) Donald Trump claimed Wednesday night that Hillary Clinton would allow abortions so late doctors could "rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby."

"Now, you can say that that's OK, and Hillary can say that that's OK, but it's not OK with me," Trump said in the third and final presidential debate. "Because based on what she is saying, and based on where she's going and where she's been, you can take a baby and rip the baby out of the womb. In the ninth month, on the final day and that's not acceptable."

While Clinton has said she believes a fetus lacks constitutional rights, she did vote against a ban on late-term abortions in 2003 while serving as a senator from New York.

"The kinds of cases that fall at the end of pregnancy are often the most heartbreaking, painful decisions for families to make," Clinton said in the debate Wednesday night, adding that Trump was using "scare rhetoric."

