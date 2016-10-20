The trouble with Trump's word choices

Story highlights John McWhorter: Let's face it -- Donald Trump doesn't care whom he offends

John McWhorter teaches linguistics, American studies, philosophy and music history at Columbia University and is the author of "The Language Hoax: Why the World Looks the Same in Any Language." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It's not as if Donald Trump erupted with any actual slurs in the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday night. Not exactly. But the Republican presidential nominee did manage to produce a trifecta of pitilessly dismissive ways of referring to no fewer than three groups of people.

Let's break them down.

"The African-Americans." Sounds innocent enough, but that little word "the" has meanings beyond the dictionary one. The refers to that which has been mentioned before, in contrast to "a" which introduces a new topic: We found a raccoon in the garage -- the raccoon is a novelty, the garage is old news. This is why "the African-Americans" has a quietly dismissive ring to it: It implies that black Americans are less a group of persons than a unitary topic, an undifferentiated clump of nuisance, a problem we're never quite rid of. It renders black people as something different, separate and rather objectified.

John McWhorter

Next: "nasty woman." Already, I'm sure people are objecting that there was nothing sexist about this shockingly backward comment -- after all, one can also say "nasty man." However, one is less likely to: Again, words have shadings beyond what they mean in a dictionary sense. Notice that Trump would have been less likely, if wanting to dismiss a man, to call him a "nasty man." There is an air of condescension in calling someone "nasty," implying that one would have expected them to be charming, pleasing, to behave, and instead they have the nerve to act up, beyond their station. The word is most gracefully used, notice, with children. Or, back in the early 20th century, female characters and singers would use "You nasty man!" conveying that a man was getting "fresh" like an adolescent. One of the catchphrases of a now forgotten comedian of the 1930s, Joe Penner, was "You naaaa-sty man!" and the joke about his character was that he was just a touch, well, swishy.

