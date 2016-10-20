Clinton and Trump's over-rehearsal made for bad theater

Story highlights Maltby: Neither candidate has a tenth of the spontaneous sprezzatura of an Academy Award winner

Even Trump was more presidential, more prepared, than in any of his previous debates

Kate Maltby is a theater critic for The Times of London and regularly comments on culture and politics on air and in her columns. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) There are few creatures as uninspiring as the over-rehearsed actor. As a theater critic, I've seen quite a few of them: men and women whose speeches run a bit too quickly off the tongue, whose performances seem to have been set in stone weeks before the curtain rises.

There was always a chance such a boot camp could backfire. Clinton already faces a struggle against her reputation as the creature of spin-doctors and professional politicians -- a series of scripted statistics doesn't humanize anyone. Renaissance politicians knew this, and praised the art of sprezzatura, or "studied carelessness," the display of casual genius. (It's also a term for the star musician who implies he's never needed to practice.)

Unlike Clinton, Trump is all about his sprezzatura. His speech may seem unstructured, but it is thoroughly spontaneous, alive to the moment. By this third debate, he had even picked up Clinton's trick of the well-timed eye-roll, a useful device in a split-screen format.

That Hillary Clinton emerged from this debate as only half-robot, therefore, is largely down to the policy-heavy nature of moderator Chris Wallace's questions. Pre-scripted lines may not suit a heated exchange of insults about infidelity, but they're good when candidates are keen to show that they're on top of the minutiae of health care policy.

