Trump never wanted to be America's president; he wants to be its czar

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: An election defeat should end Trump's assault on the GOP, but it will not mean the end of Trumpism

From the start of his presidential campaign, Trump has been more demagogue than statesman

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the new book, "The Truth About Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) When Donald Trump was a boy growing up in Cold War America, his mentor Roy Cohn played chief henchman in Senator Joseph McCarthy's witch hunt, ruining lives by accusing people of ties to the menacing autocrats in the Kremlin.

The Cold War ended in 1991, but the paranoia persists. Trump evokes it every time he speaks of America in decline and voices admiration for the Moscow's strongman Vladimir Putin.

The GOP presidential nominee's argument -- Putin is strong, Russia is taking over, and America must retreat -- seems inconsistent if you believe he's a regular American politician seeking to serve our democracy.

However there has never been anything regular about Trump's candidacy. He is not so much a Republican running for president as a demagogue seeking to build a movement based on fear, scapegoating (of immigrants, Muslims, women, etc.) and his own personality. The presidency may be out of reach, but Trump could create a reactionary splinter party organized by the expansion of Brietbart.com into a full-blown media empire delivering conspiracy theories and rage.