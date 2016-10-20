John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Facebook and email. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In 2016, likely the hottest year on record, there's one question US presidential debate moderators had a moral obligation to ask Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: How do you plan to address climate change and rid the economy of fossil fuels?

That's just unbelievable.

We're already seeing seas rising in Miami, wildfires worsening in the West and deaths related to swollen rainstorms in Louisiana. The effects in the future, if we don't curb emissions, will be much worse, including drowned coastal cities, supercharged droughts in the Southwest, mass extinction in the natural world and the likely end of the coral reefs.

Trump and Clinton couldn't be farther apart on this issue, with Trump calling global warming a "hoax" masterminded by the Chinese and Clinton (while not bold enough) saying she will work to curb emissions and build on the progress of December's Paris Agreement.