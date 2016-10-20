Story highlights Lewis Hamilton set to feature in new Call of Duty game

(CNN) He's used to pushing his Mercedes car to the limit on the racetrack but Lewis Hamilton could be about to get his hands on an altogether more powerful machine -- in the virtual world at least.

The F1 star has scored a role in the the new Call of Duty game, Infinite Warfare, which will be released early November.

Three-time F1 champion Hamilton looks set to play an engineer on board the spaceship Retribution which according to the script of game designer, Activision, is one of earth's last remaining warships in times of "unthinkable adversity" as it battles a splinter group of fascist insurgents.

"It's awesome to think I'll be a character in @callofduty! Be sure to check out #InfiniteWarfare this November," Hamilton tweeted late Wednesday.

In quotes carried by Wired Magazine , Hamilton added that he had long been a fan of the popular computer game series.