Turkish air raid kills as many as 200 Kurdish militia

(CNN) A Turkish air raid killed as many as 200 Kurdish militia north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, according to a statement from the Turkish military.

Turkish military says they hit 18 targets with 26 airstrikes in the areas under the control of Kurdish militia, destroying their headquarters, ammunition dumps and shelters.

The statement said one Free Syrian Army fighter died and another one was injured in a series of clashes with the PYD/PKK.

The PYD is a Kurdish opposition party with links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK -- an entity Turkey has long designated a terror group and has been fighting for years.

In recent months, much of Turkey's firepower has been directed at the Kurdish separatist PKK in southeastern Turkey and across the border in northern Iraq. It has also occasionally shelled ISIS positions in northern Syria, but its last-known airstrikes against ISIS were in November last year.

