Turkish air raid kills as many as 200 Kurdish militia

Story highlights Turkey drops 26 bombs targeting areas controlled by the PKK/PYD

One Free Syrian Army fighter is killed and another one injured

(CNN) A Turkish air raid killed as many as 200 Kurdish militia north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Turkish state-run media reported Thursday.

In a statement, the Turkish armed forces said one Free Syrian Army fighter died and another one was injured in a series of clashes with the PYD/PKK.

The PYD is a Kurdish opposition party with links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK -- an entity Turkey has been fighting for years.

Bombs over al Bab

The PYD and PKK, a Kurdish militant group, took control of five residential area near al Bab, more than 40 kilometers outside the besieged city of Aleppo, extending the area they controlled to the east, according to the Turkish military.

