Mosul residents: 'Life of fear and hardship' under ISIS

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Further glimpses of life under ISIS rule are emerging as more refugees flee Mosul, the Iraqi city that is the focus of a major campaign to liberate northern Iraq from jihadist control.

Contrary to ISIS propaganda videos, which once held up the city as a bastion of peace and order under its rule, residents who have fled the city are finally free to tell their version of life under the terror group.

"In the beginning it was alright," Ibrahim, from Mosul, tells CNN's Ben Wedeman. "But then they started ordering around and killing people. Everyone is afraid of them." He didn't want his face shown or his full name given, such is the fear that the jihadist group still holds over its former charges.

Iraqis who were once swayed by the slick productions that ISIS posted on social media soon learned of the privations and violence that permeated the cities that the group occupied.

"From the outside it looks nice," says Salim, another refugee. He's waiting for security clearance from Kurdish security officers in the Debaga refugee camp, south of Irbil -- everyone coming from ISIS-held territory is suspect.

