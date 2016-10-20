Story highlights Eugenio Grosso's photo series "Oil City" looks at a stretch of road in northern Iraq

(CNN) About a month ago, photographer Eugenio Grosso traveled a 70-mile stretch in northern Iraq, from the city of Kirkuk to Sulaymaniyah in the country's Kurdish region.

He had only one purpose: to photograph the gas stations he saw along the way.

"When I first noticed that there were so many petrol stations concentrated in the same area, I immediately thought that that could be a good way to talk about Iraq," Grosso said over email. "Oil is the main resource of the country and of the region in general. And it's a curse as well. All the wars and conflicts in that part of the world have the same aim -- to control that richness."

Many of the gas stations Grosso saw are owned by families, not corporations. The driver who accompanied Grosso told him he has an uncle who owns three gas stations. The driver, Grosso said, explained to him that this is quite common and that, in many cases, families will name their gas stations after themselves.

Photographer Eugenio Grosso (Photo by Mirjana Nedeva)

"I have never heard anything like that in Europe or other places I have visited," said Grosso, who is Italian. "The fact that those stations belong to normal people and that anyone can open their own gave me the idea of how much oil is in (Iraq), and it explains a lot to me."

