STD rates reach record high in United States

Story highlights Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis rates hit an all-time high last year, new report shows

"We have reached a decisive moment for the nation," CDC official says

(CNN) There were more reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases last year than ever before in the United States, according to the latest STD surveillance report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The annual report, which was released on Wednesday, showed that the rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis -- the three most commonly reported STDs in the nation -- increased between 2014 and 2015, reaching an all-time high.

Reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis rose by 19%, gonorrhea cases rose by 12.8%, and chlamydia cases rose by 5.9%, from 2014. All three STDs are curable with antibiotics, but most infections go undiagnosed and untreated, according to the CDC.

"We have reached a decisive moment for the nation," Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, said in a written statement (PDF).

"STD rates are rising, and many of the country's systems for preventing STDs have eroded," he said. "We must mobilize, rebuild and expand services -- or the human and economic burden will continue to grow."