'Half-headed' man arrested -- again

Police say he set his mattress on fire

(CNN) A man who was a viral sensation a few years ago because he has half a head is back in the news.

Carlos Rodriguez, 31, was arrested earlier this week in Miami on arson and first-degree attempted murder charges.

Police say Rodriguez set a mattress on fire in his duplex, with two people inside at the time. Officers found Rodriguez in the backyard of the home and took him into custody.

Far from his first brush with the law, Rodriguez shot to internet stardom year ago after his 2010 arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. In his mugshot, the entire front portion of his skull is sunken in, like a giant scoop of his head taken out. People claimed the picture had to be fake.

In a now-viral video , Rodriguez, known as "Halfy," says he got the injury after driving high on drugs and crashing the car into a pole.

