(CNN) He has always insisted he would break Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, but it seems Tiger Woods is now not so sure.

The former world No.1 needs four more majors to equal Nicklaus' mark, but the 40-year-old has not won one of golf's big four events since the 2008 US Open and has not played competitively since August 2015 after multiple back surgeries.

Woods was asked in an interview to be aired Thursday on "Charlie Rose: This Week on PBS" whether he still thinks he will get to 18 majors.

"To be honest with you, no," he replied.

When Rose asked if he had accepted that, Woods laughed and said : "I've accepted I'm going to get more."

