London (CNN) A fleet of Russian warships and fighter jets, including the flagship aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov, has reached the North Sea and is headed for the English Channel, the UK's Ministry of Defence told CNN in a statement.

The flotilla is believed to be on its way to the Mediterranean and eventually, most Western defense analysts believe, to Syria.

"It's a show of force and a show of capabilities," Peter Felstead, editor of Jane's Defence Weekly, told CNN.

"In terms of strike missions, they (the Russians) could just as easily have conducted them with the land-based aircraft they already have in Syria."

The UK Ministry of Defense says it is closely monitoring the Russian vessels, which left Russia October 15.

