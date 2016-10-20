Breaking News

Russian warships sail down British coast, likely en route to Syria

By Hilary Clarke, CNN

Updated 11:51 AM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Royal Navy lookout observes a Russian military fleet as it travels toward the English Channel.
A Royal Navy lookout observes a Russian military fleet as it travels toward the English Channel.

Story highlights

  • The Russian fleet Includes aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
  • Royal Navy ships are shadowing the Russian vessels

London (CNN)A fleet of Russian warships and fighter jets, including the flagship aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov, has reached the North Sea and is headed for the English Channel, the UK's Ministry of Defence told CNN in a statement.

The flotilla is believed to be on its way to the Mediterranean and eventually, most Western defense analysts believe, to Syria.
    CNN Map
    "It's a show of force and a show of capabilities," Peter Felstead, editor of Jane's Defence Weekly, told CNN.
    "In terms of strike missions, they (the Russians) could just as easily have conducted them with the land-based aircraft they already have in Syria."
    The UK Ministry of Defense says it is closely monitoring the Russian vessels, which left Russia October 15.
    Read More
    In a statement issued at that time, the Russian navy said the voyage was "to ensure naval presence in the important areas of the World Ocean. Special focus will be made on safeguarding security of maritime traffic and other types of Russian maritime economic activity and also responding to new kinds of modern threats such as piracy and international terrorism."
    Russian warship BSF Nikolay Filchenkov 152 passes the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul on October 18 on its way to Tartus.
    Russian warship BSF Nikolay Filchenkov 152 passes the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul on October 18 on its way to Tartus.
    The movement of the Russian warship to Syria could also provide Russia with a chance to test Russia's only aircraft carrier to make sure it's working properly, and it will also give Western powers the opportunity to examine it at close range, said Felstead.
    Launching aircraft from a carrier like the Admiral Kuznetsov, which uses a fixed, ramp assisted take-off, was actually quite a difficult and risky operation that requires a lot of practice.
    "It's like a 24/7 ballet to heavy metal music," Felstead added.
    The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, in a photo provided by the Norwegian Armed Forces.
    The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, in a photo provided by the Norwegian Armed Forces.
    The Russian fleet also includes a nuclear-powered battle cruiser, Pyotr Velikiy, and two Udaloy Class Destroyers. The Admiral Kuznetsov itself is capable of carrying 50 war planes.
    "When these ships near our waters we will man-mark them every step of the way," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Wednesday. "We will be watching as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe."
    Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov with HMS Richmond.
    Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov with HMS Richmond.
    The destroyer HMS Duncan has been dispatched to monitor the Kuznetsov task group. Another British vessel, HMS Richmond, also escorted the group as it sailed down the Norwegian Sea between Iceland and Norway.
    A third Royal Navy vessel, the air defense destroyer HMS Dragon, is due to sail from the British port of Portsmouth Friday to meet two Russian corvettes traveling north toward the UK from the direction of Portugal.
    Shadowing ships is a regular task for the Royal Navy, which has been supported by Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft in this mission.
    See Britain&#39;s huge new aircraft carriers
    britain massive aircraft carrier zc orig_00001108

      JUST WATCHED

      See Britain's huge new aircraft carriers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See Britain's huge new aircraft carriers 01:29
    The Russian fleet is believed to be sailing to the Syrian port of Tartus. Russia's defense ministry said on October 10 that the country was poised to transform its naval facility there into a permanent base.