London (CNN) A fleet of Russian warships and fighter jets, including the flagship aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov, has reached the North Sea and is headed for the English Channel, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence.

The flotilla is believed to be on its way to the Mediterranean and eventually to Syria.

CNN Map

The Royal Navy says it is closely monitoring the Russian vessels, which left Russia October 15.

The fleet also includes a nuclear-powered battle cruiser, Pyotr Velikiy, and two Udaloy Class Destroyers. The Admiral Kuznetsov is capable of carrying 50 war planes.

"When these ships near our waters we will man-mark them every step of the way," a Ministry of Defence spokesman said Wednesday. "We will be watching as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe."

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov with HMS Richmond.

