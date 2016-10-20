Story highlights ESA lost signals to Schiaparelli shortly before it was expected to touchdown on Mars

The probe would have been ESA's first to land on Mars

(CNN) The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed the Schiaparelli spacecraft, which was expected to land on Mars on Wednesday, has been lost.

During a press conference on Thursday, scientists said that Schiaparelli stopped transmitting around 50 seconds before the expected landing.

"The ejection itself appears to have occurred earlier than expected, but analysis is not yet complete," it said in a statement.

ESA's Director General, Jan Wörner, said Schiaparelli's primary role was to test whether they could successfully land a probe on Mars.

"Recording the data during the descent was part of that, and it is important we can learn what happened, in order to prepare for the future," Wörner said.

