European Space Agency confirms Mars lander lost during descent

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 5:43 AM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

One of the aims of the mission is to test a&lt;a href=&quot;http://exploration.esa.int/mars/47852-entry-descent-and-landing-demonstrator-module/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; landing craft called Schiaparelli&lt;/a&gt;, pictured on Mars in this artist&#39;s impression.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://exploration.esa.int/mars/46475-trace-gas-orbiter/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter &lt;/a&gt;arrives will look for gases that could signal biological activity. Pictured, a representation of the orbiter beginning its entry into Mars orbit.
A visualization of the fairing falling away to reveal the Trace Gas Orbiter, with Schiaparelli.
It&#39;s a joint project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos. Pictured, the orbiter and Schiaparelli undergoing testing in Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
The ExoMars spacecraft ready for encapsulation at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
A worker from Thales Alenia Space, the company that built the ExoMars spacecraft, pictured underneath Schiaparelli in Cannes, France.
Schiaparelli will be measuring wind speed, temperature, humidity and pressure on Mars.
Another ExoMars mission will launch a rover in 2020. Here the prototype is demonstrated in Turin, Italy in September 2010.
An artist&#39;s rendition of the The ExoMars 2020 Rover, which will drill into the Martian surface to analyze samples.
Story highlights

  • ESA lost signals to Schiaparelli shortly before it was expected to touchdown on Mars
  • The probe would have been ESA's first to land on Mars

(CNN)The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed the Schiaparelli spacecraft, which was expected to land on Mars on Wednesday, has been lost.

During a press conference on Thursday, scientists said that Schiaparelli stopped transmitting around 50 seconds before the expected landing.
    The agency suspects something went wrong when the parachute was jettisoned: "The ejection itself appears to have occurred earlier than expected, but analysis is not yet complete," it said in a statement.
    ESA's Director General, Jan Wörner, said Schiaparelli's primary role was to test whether they could successfully land a probe on Mars.
    "Recording the data during the descent was part of that, and it is important we can learn what happened, in order to prepare for the future," Wörner said.
    David Parker, ESA's Director of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration said it's what they wanted from a test.
    "We have data coming back that allows us to fully understand the steps that did occur, and why the soft landing did not occur," he said.
    The probe was equipped with nine thrusters that were due to be activated for the last 30 seconds to help cushion the landing. But while they were confirmed to have been briefly activated, the agency believes they switched off sooner than expected.

    The anxious wait

    Scientists with ESA were anxiously waiting for news from Schiaparelli yesterday.
    After a high-speed, fiery descent through the Martian atmosphere, scientists at mission control in Darmstadt, Germany, did not get a signal back from the 1,272 pound (577 kilogram) probe.
    The mission, a joint venture between ESA's ExoMars program and the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, was primarily designed to test ESA's ability to land on Mars. The agency has a bigger mission, the ExoMars rover project, slated for 2020.

    When will humans get to Mars?

    From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. Just as on Earth, a dust devil is created by a rising, rotating column of hot air. When the column whirls fast enough, it picks up tiny grains of dust from the ground, making the vortex visible.
    Opportunity photographed its tracks in the soft sand between the Endurance and Victoria craters, on the Meridiani Plains.
    While traversing on and around the ancient volcanic feature called Home Plate, Spirit took many images of finely layered and more frothy looking volcanic rocks.
    Tiny spherules pepper a sandy surface in this 3-centimeter (1.2-inch) square view of the Martian surface. Opportunity took this image while the target was shadowed by the rover&#39;s instrument arm.
    A handout photo from NASA shows the Opportunity rover&#39;s route since landing on Mars in 2004.
    This map shows the southward path driven by Opportunity from late December 2014 until it passed marathon distance on March 24, 2015, during the 3,968th Martian day, or sol, of the rover&#39;s work on Mars.
    The Mars Opportunity rover (computer visualization).
    The Mars Spirit rover. Both rovers feature a piece of metal with the American flag on the side. They are made of aluminum recovered from the site of the World Trade Center towers in New York City.
    While ESA continues its attempt to land on Mars, the United States is moving ahead with plans to send humans to the planet.
    Writing for CNN, US President Barack Obama spoke of America's aim to put humans on Mars in the 2030s with the eventual aim of staying for an "extended time."
    Two NASA rovers continue to operate on the Martian surface -- Curiosity, which arrived in 2012, and Opportunity, which has been returning images for more than 12 years. Spirit's mission ended in 2011.
    Several orbiters are learning more about Mars, and private companies have ambitious plans to launch missions there, including Space X and Mars One.

    CNN's David Gilbert contributed to this report.