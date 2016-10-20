Tom Cruise re-enacts movie roles with James Corden

Story highlights Star takes a look back at career while promoting his latest "Jack Reacher" movie

Cuba Gooding Jr. shows up to re-enact famous "Jerry Maguire" scene

(CNN) Tom Cruise has been in some awesome films.

Don't believe us? Well, just check out his re-enactment of some of them during his Thursday appearance on "The Late Late Show."

Cruise was there to promote his latest movie, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," when host James Corden got the star to run through some of his most famous roles.

"I'm not ready, but I'll do it," Cruise said laughing.

What followed were iconic scenes from films such as "A Few Good Men," "Risky Business" and "Mission: Impossible."

Read More