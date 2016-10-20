Story highlights The first trailer for 'Logan' has officially been released

The first footage sets the stage for what could be the most somber movie in the Wolverine franchise yet and hints at a major character introduction

(CNN) The new trailer for 20th Century Fox's "Logan" has officially arrived, but as the titular character mentions in the footage, the "X-Men" world we knew is no longer what it was.

The trailer sets the stage for what could be the most somber movie in the Wolverine franchise yet.

Set to Johnny Cash's cover of "Hurt," it portrays the hero still standing (but unable to heal) in a world where mutants appear to be almost entirely extinct. Professor X is also around, but he's far from in top condition.

A turnaround in the gloomy mood happens when a young girl comes into their orbit.

"She's like you," Professor X tells Logan, "very much like you."

