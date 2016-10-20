Story highlights Lady Gaga says in a new interview that her song "Angel Down" is a response to the death of Trayvon Martin

(CNN) Lady Gaga is opening up about what could become one of the most talked about songs on her forthcoming new album, "Joanne."

about 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, whose shooting death in 2012 launched the In an interview with Beats 1 , the singer spoke about penning "Angel Down," a songabout 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, whose shooting death in 2012 launched the Black Lives Matter movement

The Grammy Award-winning performer said she wrote the track in response to "the epidemic of young African-Americans being murdered in this country."

"I was overwhelmed by the fact that people just stood around and didn't do anything about it, and that the justice system continues to, over and over again, not seek justice for these families," she told host Zane Lowe.

The song, which will be on the album out October 21, is not yet available for streaming. But Lady Gaga previewed the lyrics: "Doesn't everyone belong in the arms of the sacred/ Why do we pretend we're wrong has our young courage faded / Shots were fired down the street by the church where we used to meet/ Angel down, angel down, why do people just stand around?"

