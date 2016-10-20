'Keeping Up With the Joneses' flubs its comedy mission

(CNN) "Keeping Up With the Joneses" is as blandly generic as its title, a comedy that telegraphs every beat with a one-sentence description of the premise and continues the cinematic squandering of Zach Galifianakis since "The Hangover."

What little fun the movie conjures comes largely courtesy of Jon Hamm and "Wonder Woman's" Gal Gadot as the too-perfect new neighbors, who take up residence in the quiet cul-de-sac where Galifianakis' Jeff and his wife Karen (Isla Fisher) reside.

Having just dispatched the kids to summer camp, Jeff and Karen have slipped into such a humdrum suburban life that they can't even have a decent "Home Alone" moment with the house to themselves. But Karen is suspicious of the model-perfect newcomers who move in next door with an all-cash purchase, while Jeff -- a human resources manager at a big aerospace firm -- just seems happy to have made a new friend.

The clues pile up, naturally, before Jeff is presented evidence that suggests Karen wasn't crazy in surmising that the Tim and Natalie are spies.

Yet what ensues after that is noisy but never remotely clever. Instead, it's virtually a nuts-and-bolts version of the basic idea, a trailer extended to feature length. Jeff and Karen get drawn into the intrigue -- the former in a constant state of panic, the latter oddly warming to it -- while the Joneses aren't entirely immune from having Jeff's corporate counseling skills rub off on them.

