Cher on her signature tweets and returning to the stage

(CNN) Cher tweets exactly what's on her mind and she's not sorry.

"Sometimes I'm just dumb and say ridiculous things and sometimes I'm quite proud of the things that I say," Cher told HLN's Michaela Pereira. "I throw punctuation up in the air and hope it lands someplace."

To Cher's more than 3.4 million Twitter followers, she's become somewhat of a political analyst during this election season. The Grammy-winner has made no secret that she's voting for Hillary Clinton, with her ALL CAPS tweets and her frequent use of the toilet emoji when referencing Trump.

Despite what she calls her occasional social media "rants," Cher draws the line at a certain curse word.

"The 'F-word' has to go in the closet," Cher said. "The 'F-word' is always going to the corner and sometimes the corner in the closet."

