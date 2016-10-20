Story highlights
- Typhoon Haima is expected to affect Hong Kong hardest around midday
- The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a No. 8 Storm Signal, which is expected to remain in place throughout the day
Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong remained on high alert Friday morning as Typhoon Haima edged closer, causing the city's weather Observatory to issue a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 8 at 6:10 a.m local time.
The warning calls for tropical storm winds of 63 to 117 kph (39 to 73 mph) and advises residents to secure windows, reinforce them with shutters, and remain indoors. The No. 8 Storm Signal is expected to remain in force most of the day in Hong Kong.
So far, the Home Affairs Department has opened 20 temporary shelters in various districts, with a total of 59 people seeking refuge at the shelters.
According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 689 passenger flights have been canceled and delayed as of 6:30 a.m. There have been no reports of flooding or landslides yet.
Haima's route
At 6 a.m. local time, Typhoon Haima was centred about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east-southeast of Hong Kong. It is forecast to move northwest or north-northwest at about 25 kph (15.5 mph) towards the vicinity east of the Pearl River Estuary.
According to the present forecast track, winds and rain will steadily increase through the morning hours. Haima will be closest to Hong Kong around midday local time (midnight ET), skirting about 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the east of the territory, and making landfall in Guangdong province, China.
The Hong Kong Observatory has advised members of the public to be stay away from the shoreline owing to rough seas and squalls, and not to engage in water sports.