Story highlights Typhoon Haima is expected to affect Hong Kong hardest around midday

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a No. 8 Storm Signal, which is expected to remain in place throughout the day

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong remained on high alert Friday morning as Typhoon Haima edged closer, causing the city's weather Observatory to issue a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 8.

The warning calls for tropical storm winds of 63 to 117 kph (39 to 73 mph) and advises residents to secure windows, reinforce them with shutters, and remain indoors. The No. 8 Storm Signal is expected to remain in force most of the day in Hong Kong.

So far, the Home Affairs Department has opened 20 temporary shelters in various districts, with a total of 59 people seeking refuge at the shelters. The stock exchange (HKEX) is also closed.

According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 689 passenger flights have been canceled and delayed as of 6:30 a.m. There have been no reports of flooding or landslides yet.

Haima's route

Read More